Experiential learning platform Habbit raises Pre-seed funding round

BENGALURU: Interactive online learning platform, Habbit, has raised its pre-seed round of funding from prominent angel investors, the company said.

The round was led by Ashok Goyal, former-supervisory board member, Sanjeev Goenka Group, along with a clutch of well-known angel investors.

According to the company, the funds will be primarily used to grow their community of users, on-boarding new mentors and to further develop the product.

Angel investors who participated in the round include Rajinder Mohan, founder, RT Vision Technologies and Geeta Ahluwalia, founder, Aanchal Apparels Private Limited among others.

Founded in September 2020, Habbit is an experiential learning platform that connects passionate mentors and learners through live mentorship, engaging learning experiences and community building.

On the app, learners can opt for one-on-one tutoring for a personalised learning experience, or join a small group of passionate learners with experienced mentors. Additionally, learners can also attend concise one-time classes or workshops to learn a skill together.

Habbit is also building a community of like minded learners.

“In a world full of content and consumption, what is scarce is engagement and interaction through live mentorship and community. We have seen increasing validation for our business model and overwhelming adoption from our learners to immerse themselves in our live learning experience and communities, especially college students, working professionals and homemakers," said Somnath Sandeep, co-founder, Habbit.

Within three months of launching its product, Habbit has expanded its community to over 5000 learners and conducted more than 400 learning sessions, the company said.

“Though there are a number of learning platforms for enhancing professional skills, there are hardly any players that cater exclusively to creative learning. I believe that Habbit is solving a large unmet need in the market with its focus on creating a one-stop platform for learning creative and digital skills and hobbies," said Goyal.

Habbit currently offers 42 skills on its platform under seven categories that include art, music, design, games, fitness, dance and gardening. Over the next few months, the startup plans to introduce learning experiences in new age digital skill, self-care, culinary arts and photography.

