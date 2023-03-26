Ex-Physics Wallah teachers cry on YouTube; netizens call 'pure entertainment'2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Ed-tech unicorn Physics Wallah is embroiled in a major controversy after three teachers quit the organisation and accused Alakh Pandey, founder, of sidelining the key principles on which the startup was formed
A TV soap-like drama has unfolded in the ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah where a group of teachers is trading barbs and some have even quit the unicorn.
