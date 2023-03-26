Ex-Physics Wallah teachers cry on YouTube; netizens call 'pure entertainment'

A TV soap-like drama has unfolded in the ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah where a group of teachers is trading barbs and some have even quit the unicorn.

As per the media reports, three teachers of Physics Wallha--Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey, and Sarvesh Dixit have reportedly quit the company because of their differences with founder Alakh Pandey.

They accused Physics Wallah's chemistry teacher has accused them of taking a bribe from rival platform Adda247 to quit the startup.

After my resignation, the teachers started their own YouTube channel called Sankalp. Attacking Physics Wallah, the three teachers on their YouTube channel said the organisation's key focus to provide good, affordable education has got sidelined as it has become bigger.

Now, the row between the ex-physics Wallah teacher and the current one has become worse. The former three teachers broke down and yelled over the allegation of ₹5 crore bribery. The video has garnered 2.1 million view in just a day.

On YouTube, the teachers may have received some support but on other social media platforms, netizens have criticised the former teachers saying it was in bad form to wash dirty linen in public.

#PhysicsWallah Should Change Their Tagline to :



"Padhlo Chahe Kahi Se, Drame Honge Yhi Se"



What the hell is just happening ?! — SUPRADEEP GUHA (@supradeepguha) March 26, 2023

2.These teachers were the founding members of PW, they were already being paid a generous amount. If you spend even a single lecture with them, you'll agree that there's something fundamentally wrong with PW right now that people like them have to resign. #PhysicsWallah — Jubu (@JubaidAhmed69) March 25, 2023

Kalesh B/w Physicswallah Teachers and Alakh Pandey pic.twitter.com/oojQHfnxI5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 25, 2023

The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants by Alakh Pandey himself. It has now scaled as India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth and Pathshala across India. The company content is available in nine languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 22 million subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store.