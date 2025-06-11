Mint Explainer: What does Maharashtra FDA's crackdown on Zepto, Blinkit mean for quick commerce?
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 11 Jun 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Summary
Experts say that quick commerce platforms have scaled rapidly without proportionate investment in backend food safety protocols. When platforms fail on hygiene, stock accuracy, or seller experience, it threatens the whole model.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: In a major regulatory sweep, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against two major players—Zepto and Blinkit—for serious lapses in food safety and hygiene.
