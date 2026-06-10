Battery tech startup Exponent Energy raises ₹200 cr in Series B extension

Lightspeed and 3one4 Capital-backed battery charging startup Exponent Energy has raised ₹200 crore (around $20 million) in an extension to its Series B round as it shifts from building technology to scaling commercial operations across the fast-growing electric vehicle market.
The round was co-led by 360 ONE and TDK Ventures, with participation from Germany-based Hitachi Ventures. The fundraise follows a $26.4 million round led by Eight Roads Ventures back in 2023. In February this year, the company launched an EV financing subsidiary called Exponent One, raising a $2 million cheque from AdvantEdge Founders. With the new round, the company has raised a total of $82 million from venture capital investors.
Growth focus
With R&D largely behind it, the company is redirecting capital into two growth vectors: expanding its fast-charging network across cities and highways, and building a retrofitting vertical that electrifies older three-wheeler vehicles. The company has also identified 10,000 km of highway for electrification, targeting 1.6-MW charging stations capable of delivering a 15-minute top-up for EV buses doing inter-city routes.