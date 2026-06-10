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Battery tech startup Exponent Energy raises ₹200 cr in Series B extension

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read10 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
In FY25, Exponent Energy's revenue jumped 84% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44 crore, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 crore in the year prior.
In FY25, Exponent Energy's revenue jumped 84% to ₹44 crore, up from ₹24 crore in the year prior.(AP)
Summary

Exponent Energy has raised 200 crore in a Series B extension co-led by 360 ONE and TDK Ventures to expand its EV fast-charging network, retrofit business, and highway infrastructure for commercial vehicles. 

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Lightspeed and 3one4 Capital-backed battery charging startup Exponent Energy has raised 200 crore (around $20 million) in an extension to its Series B round as it shifts from building technology to scaling commercial operations across the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Lightspeed and 3one4 Capital-backed battery charging startup Exponent Energy has raised 200 crore (around $20 million) in an extension to its Series B round as it shifts from building technology to scaling commercial operations across the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

The round was co-led by 360 ONE and TDK Ventures, with participation from Germany-based Hitachi Ventures. The fundraise follows a $26.4 million round led by Eight Roads Ventures back in 2023. In February this year, the company launched an EV financing subsidiary called Exponent One, raising a $2 million cheque from AdvantEdge Founders. With the new round, the company has raised a total of $82 million from venture capital investors.

The round was co-led by 360 ONE and TDK Ventures, with participation from Germany-based Hitachi Ventures. The fundraise follows a $26.4 million round led by Eight Roads Ventures back in 2023. In February this year, the company launched an EV financing subsidiary called Exponent One, raising a $2 million cheque from AdvantEdge Founders. With the new round, the company has raised a total of $82 million from venture capital investors.

Growth focus

With R&D largely behind it, the company is redirecting capital into two growth vectors: expanding its fast-charging network across cities and highways, and building a retrofitting vertical that electrifies older three-wheeler vehicles. The company has also identified 10,000 km of highway for electrification, targeting 1.6-MW charging stations capable of delivering a 15-minute top-up for EV buses doing inter-city routes.

Exponent's competitors include Pune-based Clean Electric as well as Emo Energy, and The Energy Co.

Also Read | Govt aims to disburse ₹80 crore subsidy for EV charging points by end of FY26

"We want to be an energy company for mobility. Specifically, we want to power up commercial vehicles," said co-founder and chief executive Arun Vinayak. In FY25, Exponent's revenue jumped 84% to 44 crore while losses narrowed to 64 crore from 192 crore a year ago, signalling improving unit economics as the company prepares for, according to Vinayak, rapid growth over the next two to three years.

The company focuses on providing electric vehicle (EV) charging platforms for three-wheelers and has recently begun tying up with original equipment manufacturers to fit their batteries on EV buses as well.

In the earlier years, most of the money that the company raised went into building out manufacturing capacity and capability for batteries, research and running pilot programmes to gain access to field data.

City expansion

Exponent Energy has its recharging platforms across four cities currently, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi. While the startup has consolidated its presence in Delhi and Bengaluru, it plans to use the money to scale in Ahmedabad and Chennai as well. Apart from these two, the company is also looking to expand into Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi.

Selection is being driven by three-wheeler fleet density and the relative absence of competing fuel alternatives such as Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

Also Read | EV cell makers look to bridge China price gap

On the three-wheeler side, Exponent's platform business, which bundles new vehicle sales through a recently announced partnership with Atul Auto alongside its retrofit offering, is expected to contribute 70 to 75% of total three-wheeler revenue. In April, the two entered into a partnership where the battery-tech startup would help develop and deploy 15,000 EV three-wheelers over a three-year period.

The retrofitting vertical alone has grown fourfold in monthly deployments since its Bengaluru launch five months ago, with ExponentOne financing a significant portion of those conversions.

For the company's business vertical, which focuses on buses, setting up charging stations across highways has been a priority since day one, said Vinayak. “We're starting with the Bengaluru-Hyderabad route because the volume is so high. Over time, we'll expand that to include routes across Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

The company current has 68 stations in Bengaluru, 18 in Chennai, 62 in Delhi and 10 in Ahmedabad.

In FY25, the company's revenue jumped 84% to 44 crore, up from 24 crore in the year prior. It also sharply cut losses from 192 crore in FY24 to 64 crore in FY25.

Also Read | Centre set to expand electrification drive to PSUs, state govts
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Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

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HomeCompaniesStart-upsBattery tech startup Exponent Energy raises ₹200 cr in Series B extension

Battery tech startup Exponent Energy raises ₹200 cr in Series B extension

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read10 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
In FY25, Exponent Energy's revenue jumped 84% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44 crore, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 crore in the year prior.
In FY25, Exponent Energy's revenue jumped 84% to ₹44 crore, up from ₹24 crore in the year prior.(AP)
Summary

Exponent Energy has raised 200 crore in a Series B extension co-led by 360 ONE and TDK Ventures to expand its EV fast-charging network, retrofit business, and highway infrastructure for commercial vehicles. 

Gift this article

Lightspeed and 3one4 Capital-backed battery charging startup Exponent Energy has raised 200 crore (around $20 million) in an extension to its Series B round as it shifts from building technology to scaling commercial operations across the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Lightspeed and 3one4 Capital-backed battery charging startup Exponent Energy has raised 200 crore (around $20 million) in an extension to its Series B round as it shifts from building technology to scaling commercial operations across the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

The round was co-led by 360 ONE and TDK Ventures, with participation from Germany-based Hitachi Ventures. The fundraise follows a $26.4 million round led by Eight Roads Ventures back in 2023. In February this year, the company launched an EV financing subsidiary called Exponent One, raising a $2 million cheque from AdvantEdge Founders. With the new round, the company has raised a total of $82 million from venture capital investors.

The round was co-led by 360 ONE and TDK Ventures, with participation from Germany-based Hitachi Ventures. The fundraise follows a $26.4 million round led by Eight Roads Ventures back in 2023. In February this year, the company launched an EV financing subsidiary called Exponent One, raising a $2 million cheque from AdvantEdge Founders. With the new round, the company has raised a total of $82 million from venture capital investors.

Growth focus

With R&D largely behind it, the company is redirecting capital into two growth vectors: expanding its fast-charging network across cities and highways, and building a retrofitting vertical that electrifies older three-wheeler vehicles. The company has also identified 10,000 km of highway for electrification, targeting 1.6-MW charging stations capable of delivering a 15-minute top-up for EV buses doing inter-city routes.

Exponent's competitors include Pune-based Clean Electric as well as Emo Energy, and The Energy Co.

Also Read | Govt aims to disburse ₹80 crore subsidy for EV charging points by end of FY26

"We want to be an energy company for mobility. Specifically, we want to power up commercial vehicles," said co-founder and chief executive Arun Vinayak. In FY25, Exponent's revenue jumped 84% to 44 crore while losses narrowed to 64 crore from 192 crore a year ago, signalling improving unit economics as the company prepares for, according to Vinayak, rapid growth over the next two to three years.

The company focuses on providing electric vehicle (EV) charging platforms for three-wheelers and has recently begun tying up with original equipment manufacturers to fit their batteries on EV buses as well.

In the earlier years, most of the money that the company raised went into building out manufacturing capacity and capability for batteries, research and running pilot programmes to gain access to field data.

City expansion

Exponent Energy has its recharging platforms across four cities currently, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi. While the startup has consolidated its presence in Delhi and Bengaluru, it plans to use the money to scale in Ahmedabad and Chennai as well. Apart from these two, the company is also looking to expand into Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi.

Selection is being driven by three-wheeler fleet density and the relative absence of competing fuel alternatives such as Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

Also Read | EV cell makers look to bridge China price gap

On the three-wheeler side, Exponent's platform business, which bundles new vehicle sales through a recently announced partnership with Atul Auto alongside its retrofit offering, is expected to contribute 70 to 75% of total three-wheeler revenue. In April, the two entered into a partnership where the battery-tech startup would help develop and deploy 15,000 EV three-wheelers over a three-year period.

The retrofitting vertical alone has grown fourfold in monthly deployments since its Bengaluru launch five months ago, with ExponentOne financing a significant portion of those conversions.

For the company's business vertical, which focuses on buses, setting up charging stations across highways has been a priority since day one, said Vinayak. “We're starting with the Bengaluru-Hyderabad route because the volume is so high. Over time, we'll expand that to include routes across Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

The company current has 68 stations in Bengaluru, 18 in Chennai, 62 in Delhi and 10 in Ahmedabad.

In FY25, the company's revenue jumped 84% to 44 crore, up from 24 crore in the year prior. It also sharply cut losses from 192 crore in FY24 to 64 crore in FY25.

Also Read | Centre set to expand electrification drive to PSUs, state govts
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsBattery tech startup Exponent Energy raises ₹200 cr in Series B extension
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