Faad Network gets Sebi nod to launch ₹300 crore angel fund1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 06:48 PM IST
Faad will invest the capital from its latest angel fund in early-stage pre-seed to Series A technology companies.
BENGALURU : Angel network Faad Network Pvt. Ltd said on Monday it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch a ₹300 crore category-I alternative investment fund (AIF).