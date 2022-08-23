Facebook co-founder’s firm B Capital Group to back Indian sexual health startup Mojocare1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 06:07 AM IST
- The Bangalore-based Mojocare plans to use the proceeds to further expand and diversify its product portfolio
Listen to this article
Indian health-tech startup Mojocare is close to raising about $20 million in a series A round led by B Capital Group, the venture capital firm set up by Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly, according to people familiar with the matter.