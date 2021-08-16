Facilitate 75 startups to become unicorns by next Independence Day: Piyush Goyal to startup council

Prime minister Narendra Modi speaking at an industry event last week said India now has about 60 unicorns out of which 21 unicorns were added to the list only in last few months. Despite a harsh pandemic, the ambitions of our startups are at the zenith. The record listing of Indian startups is the beginning of a new era for the Indian market. This is proof of the fact that India has unlimited growth opportunities," he added.

