FarEye extends support to MSMEs during covid-19

NEW DELHI: Logistics startup FarEye is helping small businesses by equipping them with its delivery optimization software FarEye Serve at zero cost.

With FarEye Serve, small businesses can increase coverage and deliveries by intelligent routing, provide contactless deliveries, onboard temporary staff immediately and provide a smartphone app for drivers to ensure real-time communication with customers, the company said in a statement.

This move comes in the wake of the pandemic that has disrupted supply chains across industries. Given the migrant crisis, there has been a significant loss of manpower, especially visible in the MSME segment. The lockdown and continuous rise in cases means that consumers are unlikely to venture out anytime soon, adding to already burdened delivery management systems.

Fareye Serve claims to enable up to 40,000 deliveries per day, reduce delivery-turn around time by 27%, and eliminate risks up to 57%. It also increases courier productivity by 15%. Serve will help MSMEs efficiently move goods from farms, distribution centers, retail stores to end consumers and hospitals and people in need of essential commodities. The technology will also help scale up delivery operations, making grocery, sanitizers, medicines, food available to all.

“There are about 63 million micro industries, 0.33 million small, and about 5,000 medium enterprises in the country, all playing a crucial role towards building a self-reliant India. In these trying times, we hope to empower and support this crucial sector," said Kushal Nahata, chief executive and co-founder, FarEye.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated