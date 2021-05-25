FarEye raises $100 million led by TCV, Dragoneer

“We will be using part of the funding to explore acquisition opportunities in the product and logistics SaaS space to create more value. We will be investing heavily in product and technology and want to have the entire delivery experience autonomous. We want to build the kind of delivery capabilities that Amazon has developers as the largest e-commerce company, in terms of the experience, choice that it offers customers. As a platform, we want to democratize the delivery experience for our partner brands," said Kushal Nahata, CEO and co-founder, FarEye said in an interview with Mint.