Fast&Up’s parent raises ₹300 crore from Elev8 Venture, limited partners

Mumbai: Consumer health and wellness brand Fullife Healthcare, which operates Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, has raised ₹300 crore from Elev8 Venture Partners and its limited partners in a series D funding round, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This partnership will help us strengthen our brands, expand our product portfolio, and scale our manufacturing capabilities as we build a global FMHG (fast-moving health & wellness goods) company that is proudly made in India, for India and built for the world,” Varun Khanna, CEO at Fullife Healthcare, said in the statement.

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Mint first reported on the company’s plans to raise capital from venture capital firms, Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners, as part of its larger $70 million round in February.

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This marks Elev8’s first investment in the D2C space, and the company will use the fresh capital to scale its brands, including NightOut, which currently offers products across hydration, metabolic health, sports nutrition, and beauty wellness.

“Health and wellness is a space where we are seeing a structural shift, with more consumers proactively managing their fitness, nutrition, and overall well-being through digital platforms,” Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners, added. The firm is invested in other companies such as IDfy, Astrotalk, Smallcase, Porter, and Snapmint.

The move highlights a strategic expansion into consumer platforms, with a strong focus on brands leveraging science, innovation, and digital channels to tap into large and evolving consumer markets. The company has been profitable, and the investment will support its next phase of growth in the rapidly expanding health and wellness category, according to the statement.

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While its current portfolio spans hydration, weight management and beauty nutrition, the company plans to expand into high-growth segments such as digestive health, sleep support, and protein-based nutrition, further strengthening its presence in the broader health and wellness ecosystem.

Founded in 2011, Fullife began with effervescent formats and is among India’s largest manufacturers in the category. Backed by marquee investors including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sixth Sense Ventures, Kotak Securities, Akash Prakash, and Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, its flagship brand Fast&Up, launched four years later, delivers active lifestyle nutrition across tablets, stick packs, and ready-to-drink formats. The portfolio also includes Chicnutrix, a fast-growing beauty brand for skin, hair, and wellness and NightOut, a recreational hydration brand.

Fullife’s expansion strategy centres on building a “from India, for India, for global markets” platform. This involves strengthening distribution, expanding retail presence, and improving consumer access through online and digital channels to drive deeper market penetration in India.

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The company is also investing in scaling manufacturing capabilities, advancing new delivery formats and product innovation, and enhancing overall consumer experience. With a presence in over 40 countries through Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, Fullife is now focused on accelerating growth in key international markets including the UK, GCC, and the US through stronger distribution and increased brand visibility.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Fullife Healthcare and its shareholders on this transaction.

“With strong structural tailwinds driving the sector, Fullife has built clear leadership across segments such as hydration, ingestible beauty, and modern lifestyle nutrition,” said Neeraj Shrimali, managing director and co-head of digital, technology & consumer investment banking, Avendus Capital said. “Backed by an exceptional team focused on R&D, sharp omnichannel execution, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer requirements, the brand is well-positioned for sustained growth.”

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