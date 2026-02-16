Fast&Up attracts interest from VC firms for its ongoing $70 mn round
Summary
Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners are in the final round of bids for sports nutrition brand Fast&Up’s $70 million fundraise, signalling rising investor appetite for preventive wellness.
Sports nutrition brand Fast&Up has attracted interest from venture capital firms Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners for its ongoing $70 million fundraise, two people familiar with the matter said.
