Faze Technologies raises $17.4 million led by Tiger Global

“Our mission is to build the metaverse for cricket. We are in a unique position to combine NFTs, gaming, financial utilities, and money-can't-buy experiences to create a platform for fans to collect, use, play, and interact with cricket through NFTs on Flow. Every NFT purchase can be made directly within seconds via a mobile wallet, or a credit or debit card without the need for a crypto wallet, to ensure that every transaction is as easy as possible", said Anshum Bhambri, CEO of Faze Technologies.