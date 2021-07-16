Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FedEx to invest $100 mn in Delhivery

FedEx will make a $100 million equity investment in Delhivery, and the companies will enter into a long-term commercial agreement. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 10:56 AM IST Livemint

  • FedEx will transfer certain assets pertaining to its domestic business in India to Delhivery. Delhivery will, in addition to FedEx, sell FedEx Express international products and services in the India market and provide pick-up and delivery services

MUMBAI: FedEx Express, a subsidiary of American transportation giant FedEx Corp., on Friday said it has entered into equity and commercial agreements with Delhivery, a logistics and supply chain services company in India, which will utilise their combined strengths to unlock India’s international trade potential. Completion of this transaction is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

As part of the collaboration, FedEx will make a $100 million equity investment in Delhivery, and the companies will enter into a long-term commercial agreement. FedEx Express will focus on international export and import services to and from India, and Delhivery will, in addition to FedEx, sell FedEx Express international products and services in the India market  and provide pick-up and delivery services across India. FedEx will transfer certain assets pertaining to its domestic business in India to Delhivery.

“India is a strategic priority for FedEx. This strategic alliance will support our long-term vision to grow our India business and serve customers seeking to expand in or enter the Indian market, as well as provide opportunities to develop product and technology solutions together with Delhivery for the benefit of our customers" said Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corp.

“We are excited to partner with FedEx and look forward to the synergies created between Delhivery’s capabilities in India and FedEx’s global network. Our aim is to bring new products and opportunities to Indian and global businesses and consumers through unique access to our networks, and our technology and engineering capabilities," said Sahil Barua, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Delhivery.

Don Colleran, president and CEO of FedEx Express, will be nominated to join the Delhivery's board of directors in another sign of collaboration between the two companies.

