Female founders in India face funding biases, receive $300 million in nine-month: Report
India's women founders face funding discrimination, with only 163 out of 799 deals going to ventures with female founders. Female-founded ventures raised $300 million out of $6646 million total funding
India's women founders have encountered glaring discrimination in funding their businesses as compared to their male counterparts. According to a report by Encubay, a global-diversity-focused network, as many as 799 funding deals happened between June 2023 and February 2024 of which ventures having at least one female founder could crack only 163 deals. During the period, startups raised $6,646 million of funding but ventures with female founders raised $300 million of funding--4.5% of the total funding.