Fewer new global investors fund startups this year

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Fewer new overseas investors funded Indian startups so far this year when compared with the numbers in 2019, as the raging pandemic led to an uncertain environment.

The number of new global investors fell to 24 from 71 last year, even as US-based firms continued to lead the pack, according to data from Venture Intelligence.

Since April, when the government had brought in strict curbs on investments from countries with which India shares a land border, namely China, the number of new Chinese investors also fell to 2 compared to 5 in 2019.

South Korea, Germany, Hong Kong, Switzerland, from where new investors backed multiple startups last year, didn't make any new commitments this year.

Analysts believe that the pace of funding will pick up over the next month, with more interest from investors in southeast and West Asia, particularly in gaming, agri-tech, health, fitness, among others.

In October, regional language gaming platform WinZO raised $18 million in a Series B funding round led by Singapore-based Makers Fund and New York-based Courtside Ventures, along with existing investors like Kalaari Capital. For both Makers and Courtside, this was their first investment in India.

“Courtside Ventures is excited about growth and scale of the Indian market. We believe that there are tremendous opportunities in gaming, fitness and sports. We invest from Seed to Series B and hope to continue our investments in 2021," said a spokesperson.

Overseas investors have begun showing interest following the surge in the number of Indians using the internet, as people adopt to a digital way of life amid the pandemic-induced disruptions.

Nitish Poddar, partner and national leader, private equity, KPMG in India, said the impact of the pandemic played a big role as investors were not sure as to which direction this will take and therefore the first quarter was a washout.

“However, we have seen activity once things have settled down through a number of edtech and staple delivery transactions. As things open up and the impact that the pandemic has had on various sub sectors get clearer, the pent-up activity will gather steam and will result in a flurry of activities in the startup space. There is continued interest in Indian startup’s and we have just touched the tip of the iceberg in my view," Poddar said.

Apart from e-commerce and edtech, which have seen huge traction as shopping and learning moved online, software as a service (SaaS), e-business to business and logistics have also been attracting investors as these are ripe for digital disruption and have great market potential and ability to scale.

Earlier this month, US-based American Family Ventures and MassMutual Ventures backed insuretech platform Turtlemint.

Charles Svirk, principal at MassMutual Ventures, had said when the funding was announced this month that the impact of the pandemic has reinforced the importance of adopting digital processes and Turtlemint’s vision will drive significant growth and a seamless experience across the industry.

Bengaluru-based payments gateway platform JusPay raised $21.6 million led by Sweden-based Vostok Emerging Finance (VEF) with an investment of $13 million.

“The ban on Chinese apps to additional approvals required for Chinese investments has impacted Indian startups. However, on this account there has been a greater investment interest from South-east Asian, Middle-east regions either directly (through sovereign funds) or by co-investing with local funds," Ankur Pahwa, partner and national leader, e-commerce and consumer Internet, EY India.

While American investors have always favoured India, and may look to ramp up allocating funds to India considering the business environment and growth prospects in a post pandemic world, Pahwa added that the overall investor class is becoming more diversified and broad-based which bodes well for the Indian startup ecosystem.

