Fi crosses 1 million accounts

Neobanks like Fi are focused towards driving financial inclusion. Traditional banks do not have the deep India penetration. There are many remote areas without a single bank branch. Because of this, a huge chunk of the population in India remains unbanked. “This is where neobanks can help" says Gwalani. “With the internet revolution that Jio brought, even the most remote areas in the country have access to smartphones and the internet", added Gwalani. Since neobanks are fully digital and easy to use, they give this unbanked population a way to enter the financially inclusive circle.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}