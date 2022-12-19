Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Fintech company Ezeepay signs actor Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador

2 min read . 02:31 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
Shergill will assist the business in raising awareness of the brand’s services in rural India through video commercials, leaflets, and live events

 NEW DELHI: MJ Digital Service Pvt Ltd-owned Ezeepay, a rural fintech company, has appointed actor, producer Jimmy Shergill as its brand ambassador. Shergill will appear in forthcoming campaigns which will be run across the country, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has signed a year-long association with Shergill, who will help in promoting its products in rural India like digital banking services.

“Millions of Indians admire his elegant personality and look up to him as an inspiration. He will assist the business in raising awareness of the brand’s services in rural India through video commercials, leaflets, and live events," the company said in its statement.

Shergill said, “I’m proud to be associated with them since they have an approach to solve the under penetration of financial services in rural India. I personally related with the brand as I know that for most people in the village, accessing financial services for the smallest of things takes an entire day, they are making life simpler for these people."

Shams Tabrej, founder & CEO of the company said, “Shergill and his trailblazing performances depicting the common masses have made him a household name. Our consistent arduous efforts toward rural empowerment reciprocate with his hard work. We share the dedication and passion for our respective fields. He will help us in our mission to take banking to every rural household and solve the issue of banking in rural areas across the country."

Rashid Ali, the company’s managing director added, “With this collaboration, we aim to increase our people’s trust and foster social and financial inclusion in rural India."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
