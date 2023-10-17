Fintech firm Perfios announces Esop buyback worth 154 crore

New Delhi: SaaS fintech company Perfios has announced it will buy back shares worth ₹154 crore from 135 employees. The Bengaluru-based company, which also has an account aggregator licence, said the Esop (employee stock ownership plan) buyback has created 62 millionaires. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A total of 135 employees, encompassing both current and former team members from various departments, have gained membership in the Perfios millionaire club through the buyback program," the company stated. “Among the beneficiaries of the buyback are 80 women employees."

Some of the longest-serving employees, including those from both core and non-core functions like administrative and data processing, have received a 30-fold increase in their earnings, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Perfios, which was founded in 2008 offers financial and data analysis software and tools, besides lending solutions for small and medium businesses, recently raised a $229 million Series D round led by Kedaara Capital, amid funding winter. It plans to expand in its footprint in North America as well as Europe. The funding round valued Perfios at $900 million, and included some secondary sale.

"It's truly gratifying to see the Perfios Millionaire Club grow and thrive along with the company’s growth. The buy-back reaffirms our dedication to placing our employees first and fostering a work environment where everyone can excel," said Perfios CEO Sabyasachi Goswami.

Last month, the company acquired Chennai-based open finance platform Fego.ai. Mint was first to report that as part of the deal, Fego.ai co-founders S. Kumar Srivatsan and S. Kumar Srikanthan took up product and strategy roles at Perfios. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During FY22, Perfios reported a revenue of ₹136 crore; while its losses fell to ₹12.36 crore.

