TPG-backed online lender Fibe shortlists bankers to raise upto ₹1,500 crore via IPO
Online lender Fibe plans to raise ₹1,000–1,500 crore through an IPO, valuing the company above $1 billion, as mid-sized fintechs prepare to test India’s public markets.
MUMBAI : TPG-backed online lending platform Fibe has shortlisted three investment bankers to steer its initial public offering (IPO), through which it plans to raise between ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,500 crore at a targeted valuation of over $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.