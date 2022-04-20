Fintech Kinara Capital secures 380 crore in equity funding led by Nuveen

Fintech Kinara Capital secures ₹380 crore in equity funding led by Nuveen2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
- Kinara Capital aims to grow 500% by 2025, with plans to disburse ₹10,000 crore worth of MSME business loans in the next three years
NEW DELHI: Kinara Capital, an MSME fintech, has closed a fresh equity round of ₹380 crore led by Nuveen, a global investment manager with over $1.3 trillion of assets under management (AUM), and with participation from Triple Jump, a Dutch impact-focused investment manager advising the ASN Microkredietfonds.
This investment will help Kinara expand its products and services to meet the rapidly rising MSME credit demand in India. Kinara Capital aims to grow 500% by 2025, with plans to disburse ₹10,000 crore worth of MSME business loans in the next three years, according to a company statement.
Hardika Shah, founder & CEO, Kinara Capital, said, “This fresh equity round will energise us to scale faster so that we can continue doing what we do best, which is to bring more small business entrepreneurs into the fold of financial inclusion."
With this equity round, Kinara Capital has gained two new members on its board of directors. Nuveen’s managing director & co-head of private equity impact, Rekha Unnithan; and Nuveen’s director of private equity impact, Stephen Lee.
Kinara offers both a fully digital process with its myKinara app and doorstep customer service with its 110-plus branches,serving small business entrepreneurs across more than 90 cities in India. With the advanced use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company’s vernacular-friendly myKinara app can take MSME applicants from loan decision-to-disbursement within 24 hours. More than 300 sub-sectors across manufacturing, trading, and services MSME sectors can avail Kinara’s collateral-free business loans in the range of ₹1 lakh to 30 lakh, as per a press release.
Kinara’s products include collateral-free business loan offerings of asset purchase loan for new or used machines, long-term working capital loan, and bill discounting loan which support ongoing needs such as shop renovations, purchase of stock or raw materials, machine repair, hiring of seasonal help, or related business growth requirements of a small business. Existing Kinara customers can further gain an advantage with lower-cost loans of shorter tenure by opting for a short-term working capital loan or loan against property. all women entrepreneurs qualify for an automatic discount with Kinara’s HerVikas program. In addition, Kinara offers free monthly informational workshops in multiple languages with its Grow With Kinara series.
To date, Kinara Capital has disbursed ₹3,000 crore across 75,000+ collateral-free business loans, as per the press release.