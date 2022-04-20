Fintech Kinara Capital secures 380 crore in equity funding led by Nuveen

Kinara’s products include collateral-free business loan offerings of asset purchase loan for new or used machines, long-term working capital loan, and bill discounting loan which support ongoing needs such as shop renovations, purchase of stock or raw materials, machine repair, hiring of seasonal help, or related business growth requirements of a small business. Existing Kinara customers can further gain an advantage with lower-cost loans of shorter tenure by opting for a short-term working capital loan or loan against property. all women entrepreneurs qualify for an automatic discount with Kinara’s HerVikas program. In addition, Kinara offers free monthly informational workshops in multiple languages with its Grow With Kinara series.

