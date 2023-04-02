Fintech Meetup to invest in 5-7 such startups annually; founder says fintechs must focus on sustainable, profitable business

The Fintech Meetup was started in 2018 with a vision to catalyse the fintech ecosystem and nurture shared value for all stakeholders. Founded by Abhishant Pant who is also the general partner of YAN Angel Fund, the Fintech Meetup convenes startups, founders, government bodies, strategic investors, and financial institutions to learn more about the changes that will bring about the next generation of financial services. It helps startups with market validations, offers mentorship and networking, and gives them access to the international market. Investments in early-stage fintech startups are done via SEBI-registered CAT-I AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds) and YAN Angel Funds (Yatra Angel Network). Here are the Q&As ("question and answer") made with Abhishant Pant exclusively by Mint.

