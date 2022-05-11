Fintech startup Assetplus raises $3.6 mn led by InCred and Rainmatter

Nithin Kamath, CEO of Rainmatter and Zerodha adds, “Though the Indian mutual fund industry has grown in terms of AUM, there are just 3.3 crore unique mutual fund investors. If the investor base has to grow, you need lakhs of mutual fund distributors that are growing and thriving. But today, distributors lack the tools and support to grow their businesses, deal with compliance requirements, and support investors. What AssetPlus is building can go a long way in enabling distributors to do more, and we are super excited to join them in this journey."