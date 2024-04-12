FinTech startup funding drops 57% between Jan-March this year amid Paytm crisis
Fintech startups in India raised $551 million in Q1 2024, a 57% decrease from the previous year. 'Alternative Lending' received $491 million, Credit Saison topped with $144 million. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were the top cities for investment.
India's fledgling fintech companies witnessed a 57% drop in funding in Q1 2024 amid Paytm fiasco. According to a report by market intelligence platform Tracxn, the domestic FinTech startups raised a total of $551 million of funds between January and March 2024 as compared to $1.3 billion raised in the same period in 2023.