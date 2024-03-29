Fintech startup funding up by 48% in Q1 2024; raising $429 million between January-March 15: Report
Only two tech startups received $100 million of funding Q1 2024-Perfios and Shadowfax. The quarter saw the emergence of two new unicorns—Perfios and Ola Krutrim as compared to 20 globally
Funding winter in India's tech startup ecosystem persisted between January- March 15 this year, with only $1.6 billion injected--a 51% decline, according to Tracxn report. The tech startups received $3.2 billion of funding in the same period last year.
