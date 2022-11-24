Fintech startup Galgal raises $1 million in seed funding1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 02:16 PM IST
The funds have enabled the startup to launch the app at a rapid time-to-market pace and accelerate customer acquisition
The funds have enabled the startup to launch the app at a rapid time-to-market pace and accelerate customer acquisition
Fintech startup, Galgal Money has raised $1 million in seed funding from angel investors. The funds have enabled the startup to launch the app at a rapid time-to-market pace and accelerate customer acquisition. Besides, the firm intends to invest in product development to rapidly enhance customer experience and focus on offering features that can enhance the neo-banking experience for the youth in India.