GoalTeller, an automated financial planning platform, announced the closure of its pre-Series A funding round of half a million dollar from existing investors, founders, family and friends.

The round also saw participation by Dr. Ranjan Pai, (Chairman MEMG), Vivek Banka (Co-founder - GoalTeller), Pankaj Fitkariwala & Himanshu Bhagat (senior professionals from the wealth management industry), Vikas Poddar (Co-founder - Ashirvad Pipes and Principal at Vikas Poddar Family Office), Prashasta Seth (Angel Investor and Founder - Prudent Inv Managers) and Harsh Chhaparia (Partner - McKinsey & Co.).

Other notable names amongst its early backers are Rainmatter (Zerodha), Kunal Shah (Founder - Cred), Raghunandan G (Ex Founder - Taxi for sure and Founder - Zolve), Vivek Hinduja - (Ex-promoter - Gokaldas Exports) and Sousthav Chakravarthy (Founder - Siply), as per the press release.

"I am quite excited with GoalTeller and the problem they are trying to address on democratising financial advice and believe in the team as they have done this before. Happy to be a part of their journey" said Dr. Ranjan Pai.

Nithin Kamath, CEO - Zerodha and Rainmatter said, “The biggest problem for the Indian capital markets is shallow participation. To bring the next million investors into the market, they need good advice and smart financial planning tools. Helping start-ups who build for the next million investors is what excites us at Rainmatter, and we are excited to join GoalTeller on this journey."

With the current capital raised, the company plans to focus on further building the team and ramping up marketing activities.

The co-founders, GoalTeller - Vivek Banka and Abhisek Puglia said, “We are delighted to have the confidence of some our existing investors participating in a follow-up round along with close friends and family including ourselves. It continues to be our endeavour at GoalTeller to make comprehensive financial planning and high-quality advice accessible for everyone at a fraction of the industry cost."

The company operates under an RIA and an MFD license. GoalTeller is also one of the fintech companies to go live with the implementation of the account aggregator platform, as per the press note.

