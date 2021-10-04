Fintech startup Progcap raises $30 million in Series C funding

“The recent funding round will help us allocate resources toward our aspiration to become the largest digital bank for small retailers. While we are becoming relevant to many large corporate clients, we have only scratched the surface of India’s vast retailer market. As an organization, our broader mission is to be an end-to-end service provider for all retailer transactions," said Progcap founders Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, in a joint statement.