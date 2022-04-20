Fintech startup SaveIN raises $4 million in seed funding

“Private healthcare in India is riddled with challenges of access, transparency, quality and affordability. We at SaveIN, aim to create India’s largest integrated private healthcare ecosystem, addressing these challenges through technology-first solutions, thereby enabling millions of Indians to avail of timely and quality care through enhanced affordability. In the process we aim to make healthcare providers across India serve up to 50% more patients through affordable EMIs," Bhasin added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}