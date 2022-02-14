Around 60 of both former and existing employees, holding vested stocks in the company are eligible for the buyback, it said, adding that the buyback reiterates Slice’s gratitude towards its employees, who have stayed committed to its mission throughout its journey.

Rajan Bajaj, founder and chief executive of Slice said that the company is on a mission to build the best financial products for India’s newest generation.

“Our team's relentless passion and hard work has been instrumental in our rapid growth. This buyback plan is our little way of saying thank you to our teams who have not only contributed to Slice but also to the larger financial ecosystem. I cannot help but feel grateful for this opportunity to give back to the people who have shared the same vision and got on the journey from early on," said Bajaj.

In November 2021, Slice entered India’s unicorn club after raising $220 million in its series B fundraise co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. The company said it is re-innovating the payment experience in India with its Slice super card. Having registered a 40% month-on-month growth and over seven million registered users, the company aims to launch its UPI product in 2022 to further enhance the payments experience of the millennials and Gen-Z in India, it said.

