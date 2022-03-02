Fintech startups to lead the way in raising venture debt in 2022: report

Venture debt investments in India have picked up pace over the past five years as it has become a popular instrument for startup founders to raise capital without diluting equity. InnoVen Capital, Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital and Stride Ventures are the main players in the market and they have been actively raising venture debt funds. Stride Ventures itself marked the first close of its second fund by raising more than half of the targeted corpus of ₹1,000 crore in August last year. In the past two years, venture debt firms have grown not only to do late-stage funding but they are also developing a sharper strategy for late-stage funding in startups they hope will go public in the next two to three years.

