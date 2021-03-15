Fintech Stripe scores blockbuster $95 billion valuation

Stripe said on Sunday that it raised $600 million from a group of investors that included Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, insurers Allianz SE and AXA SA and investment managers Baillie Gifford & Co. and Fidelity Investments. The round valued Stripe at $95 billion, more than 2½ times the valuation it attained in a 2019 fundraising round.

