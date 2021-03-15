Fintech Stripe scores blockbuster $95 billion valuation
- The valuation makes payments company Stripe one of the world’s most-valuable startups
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A fresh fundraising round for Stripe Inc. has made the financial-tech company one of the world’s most-valuable startups.
Stripe said on Sunday that it raised $600 million from a group of investors that included Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, insurers Allianz SE and AXA SA and investment managers Baillie Gifford & Co. and Fidelity Investments. The round valued Stripe at $95 billion, more than 2½ times the valuation it attained in a 2019 fundraising round.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.