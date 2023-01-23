Fintech unicorn Pine Labs acquires Saluto Wellness1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:53 PM IST
In March last year, Pine Labs had raised $50 million at a $5 billion valuation from Vitruvian Partners. Prior to that, it had raised around $150 million from Alpha Wave Ventures in a funding round.
BENGALURU: IPO-bound fintech unicorn Pine Labs has acquired enterprise platform Saluto Wellness Pvt. Ltd for an undisclosed amount.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×