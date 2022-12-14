Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Fintech Zype raises 146 crore

Fintech Zype raises 146 crore

1 min read . 07:27 PM ISTPTI
Fintech startup Zype CEO said the company intends to offer credit products and interactive money management tools to its target segment

Zype, which is focused on upping credit accessibility to millennials and help them develop sustainable financial habits, will deploy the funds for the technology platform, expanding team and customer acquisition

Zype, which is focused on upping credit accessibility to millennials and help them develop sustainable financial habits, will deploy the funds for the technology platform, expanding team and customer acquisition, as per a statement.

Its Founder and Chief Executive Yogi Sadana said the company intends to offer credit products and interactive money management tools to its target segment.

"With the Zype management team's experience in technology, risk management, finance and payments, we are confident that Zype will play a key role in the fintech industry," P R Srinivasan, Managing Partner at Xponentia, said.

