Bengaluru: Fierce competition is erupting among India's fintechs this year, with the focus shifting from mass adoption to the aspirational class, a strategic play meant to tap into the country’s burgeoning affluent population, who are looking for sophisticated and personalized solutions for wealth management and access to unique investment opportunities.

On Monday, Kunal Shah-owned Cred rolled out a host of features, including an 18-karat gold credit card with access to elite experiences like yachts and private jets. It also added additional features to its Cred Money vertical to enable users to manage their net worth.

Bengaluru-based Liquide, a wealthtech platform backed by Singapore-based M Venture Partners and several angels, including Uber’s Pradeep Parameswaran and SoftBank’s Siddharth Jayanty, is currently experimenting with a premium offering called ‘Black’, meant for retail investors holding investable assets of ₹20-25 lakh, its co-founder Paritosh Gunjan told Mint.

Currently, Liquide appoints a private wealth manager for every member. The goal is to, over time, develop artificial intelligence (AI) tools to eliminate the need for personnel to do the job, according to Gunjan.

“We are offering services like tax planning and creation of special portfolio baskets for emerging HNIs (high networth individuals) and mass affluent customers. There’s a big market for this cohort because they’re always looking for investment opportunities beyond the typical mutual funds," Gunjan said.

Upgrade for users

Liquide Black already has 500 paying customers, and the company is looking for ways to use technology more effectively to grow the vertical.

Other notable examples include Aspora, which raised $53 million in Series B funding in June, co-led by Sequoia and Greylock, and aims to build tailored solutions for non-resident Indians (NRIs), and wealth management firm Equirus, which launched a new advisory platform for HNIs in April.

This pivot marks a new phase in the fintech landscape, where companies are battling for a more valuable user base by offering bespoke, data-driven financial services that challenge traditional private banks and wealth managers.

Platforms like Cred have also added more features to Cred Money—which already has over 1.8 million members managing multiple bank accounts—to improve user engagement. The app will now enable users to buy up to 30 grams of 24k gold at live market rates and track its value. They can also realize their value with gold coins delivered to their doorstep in 48 hours or as heirloom jewellery from Tanishq or Caratlane outlets.

Cred will enable users to create a basket of fixed deposits after comparing returns and liquidity options.

According to founder Kunal Shah, investment options often become complicated as an individual’s wealth grows, leading to financial decisions based on intuition rather than solid information. “With asset monitoring, fixed deposits, and gold, members can see their true position, protect it, and make thoughtful choices for the long term," he said.

Single platform

India’s affluent class is well placed to increase from around 60 million in 2023 to 100 million people by 2027, according to a 2024 research report by Goldman Sachs. In a separate report from last month, Goldman Sachs noted that higher household savings contribute to a larger pool of investable assets, which would likely fuel demand for professional wealth management services.

Cred’s 18-karat gold credit, in partnership with IndusInd Bank and powered by Rupay’s elite category Ekaa, goes a step further by offering access to early-stage startup investment opportunities, rare global art and collectables, and VIP entry to sporting events like Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Users are more likely to try new features on a single platform, according to a senior fintech industry executive. “There is enough proof to show that a single app for all financial decisions does work; however, execution is key. Investors with high disposable income may be quick adopters, but are also likely to move away if even a single lever is out of place. This cohort needs to be taken care of well," this person said.