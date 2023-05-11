FIR against Bharatpe ex-MD Ashneer Grover, family for defrauding the fintech of ₹81 cr2 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Grover has been embroiled in a legal battle with BharatPe after allegations of financial irregularities surfaced in January 2022. In March last year, Grover was terminated from the company.
New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday registered an FIR (first information report) against former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members, including Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.
