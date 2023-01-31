Firms adopt ChatGPT to develop solutions1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:59 PM IST
A June 2022 study by IT industry body Nasscom revealed that 65% of the surveyed enterprises use AI-powered chatbots.
NEW DELHI : Ranjan Kumar, founder and chief executive officer at Entropik Tech, is excited about how ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, can enrich the customer insights firm’s existing conversational platform called Decode. Entropik uses Decode to facilitate group discussions and direct interviews with customers to help brands converse about their products, advertisements, or any specific research.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×