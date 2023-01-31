Firms adopt ChatGPT to develop solutions

Entropik is among many companies in India and globally that are exploring how ChatGPT can enrich their conversational chatbots. During its Q3 FY23 earnings call, IT services firm Infosys Ltd’s CEO Salil Parekh said the company is using ChatGPT for certain “client situations", which has resulted in increased productivity and automation. Walmart-owned online marketplace Flipkart, too, is exploring the integration of ChatGPT in its tech stack. In an interview on 17 January, Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer at Flipkart, said the company is exploring use cases of ChatGPT and may have a related announcement soon.