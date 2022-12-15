Firms waiting for ChatGPT to mature

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is a natural language generative (NLG) model based on the GPT 3.5 series that can generate context-specific responses during interactions with users, which allows it to have a more natural and free-flowing conversation unlike existing chatbots. “There are a lot of advancements that have happened on the NLP side. If a customer wants to return an order or a worker asks for paternity leave, an NLP chatbot can understand what they mean. I haven’t seen path-breaking adoption in chatbots on the NLG side. That is where these generative AIs will come in," said Singh.