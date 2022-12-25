Firms with strong fundamentals chill out amid ‘funding winter’

While investments in startups was a little over $37 billion in 2018, around $46.5 billion in 2019, and around $47.5 billion in 2020, according to EY data, it surged to $77 billion in 2021 with the emergence of 44 unicorns, or startups valued at $1 billion at least. However, despite the slow start to 2022, 20 startups have joined the coveted $1 billion club, and according to Vivek Soni, a partner for private equity services at EY India, it is likely to end with private equity (PE)- and venture capital (VC) investments of $53 billion-$55 billion.