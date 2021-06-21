BENGALURU: Home fitness and wellness startup Portl on Monday said it has raised a seed round of funding from Kalaari Capital but didn’t disclose further details.

The funds raised will be utilised to grow the team across hardware, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) domains and expand sales and marketing efforts for the Portl range of products in India.

Portl has developed two products - Portl Mirror and the Portl Pro - built using the proprietary Portl Smart Mirror platform that provides personalised workouts, nutrition and mental wellness programs. Products come equipped with bio-sensors that monitor a range of health metrics at home including ECG, Blood Pressure, Blood Glucose etc., and forms the basis for a personalised wellness program.

Both devices use advanced AI to provide real-time Exercise Form Analysis and correction feedback to ensure that each exercise is performed with the correct technique and helps prevent injuries, the company said.

The startup was founded in March 2021 by Indraneel Gupta and Vishal Chandapeta.

Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Portl said, “Our aim is to ultimately deliver simplicity and convenience for consumers by creating tangible, long-lasting value through the products we design. At Portl, we are reimagining the way people will access, manage and control their overall health. In many ways, the hardware and software that we are building will empower people to take charge of their own health and fitness, while we provide personalized and holistic services to support their efforts."

“We at Kalaari strongly believe that Portl has the ability to shape the way customers manage fitness and well-being at home. Overall, the product will help customers adhere to workout routines, improve access to world-class fitness content, and help personalize each user experience. They also have the ability to go beyond fitness capabilities using hardware interface, computer vision, and audio functionality to deliver tele--health solutions. The device can tap into user data to deliver a wide range of digital healthcare solutions," said Vamshi Reddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital.

Portl Mirror is an intelligent mirror with a 43-inch, 4K screen, embedded bio-sensors, HD cameras, edge-AI Processing with wifi, bluetooth connectivity, it is capable of delivering on-demand and personalized fitness and wellness solutions across multiple workout formats with real-time form feedback, health monitoring and tele-medicine integration.

Portl Pro is an intelligent mirror with a 32-inch screen equipped with embedded proprietary digital weight mechanism, and all the other features of the Portl Mirror.

