Fitness startup Portl raises seed funding from Kalaari Capital

Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Portl said, “Our aim is to ultimately deliver simplicity and convenience for consumers by creating tangible, long-lasting value through the products we design. At Portl, we are reimagining the way people will access, manage and control their overall health. In many ways, the hardware and software that we are building will empower people to take charge of their own health and fitness, while we provide personalized and holistic services to support their efforts."