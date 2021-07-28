MUMBAI: Insane AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered fitness training app, has raised $873,000 (Rs6.5 crore) in its seed round, led by pi Ventures along with a clutch of angel investors including Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, People Group; Sameer Pitalwalla, ex-Culture Machine, Epic Games; Saumil Majumdar, Founder, SportzVillage; Karan Tanna, CEO, GhostKitchens; Arjun Jain, Faculty at IISc; and LetsVenture.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to utilise the funds for product development and innovation, strengthen its tech team, and accelerate growth in international market.

Founded by Anurag Mundhada, Jayesh Hannurkar and Sourabh Agrawal, Insane AI uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to create home workouts and personalised training plans. Using artificial intelligence and big data, the startup studies the impact of exercise and functional movement on a user's body, and personalises workouts to help them optimise their fitness journey.

“Mainstream fitness formats can become drab and don’t challenge or inspire people enough to really build a long-term habit of fitness. Our unique gamified workout format keeps users highly engaged and motivated to give their best during every session, allows them to monitor their progress, and keeps them committed to their fitness goals," said Anurag Mundhada, co-founder, Insane AI.

"Users that work out on our platform are encouraged to compete against themselves or with friends and can track their fitness metrics holistically. We have done a successful beta release and by the end of the year, we plan to launch across the globe," he added.

Insane AI allows fitness content creators and game developers to serve experiences on the platform and create the Roblox of fitness.

Shubham Sandeep, principal, pi Ventures, said, “Digital health and fitness has seen a rising demand amidst the pandemic and is already a multi-billion dollar industry. However, the at-home fitness experience is lacking, which is waiting to be disrupted by technological advances such as AI, AR, and computer vision.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.