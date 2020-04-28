Fittr raises $2 million in pre-series A funding from Surge

NEW DELHI: Fittr, a Pune-based online fitness startup, has raised $2 million in pre-series A funding from Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up programme for early-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia.

Founded in January 2016 by Jitendra Chouksey, Fittr is an online fitness community that claims to have over 850,000 members. The company was bootstrapped and has been profitable since inception, achieving a cumulative revenue of $13 million, the company said in a statement.

The investment in Fittr comes on the back of the fitness startup’s impressive growth, and is a testament to the firm’s confidence in its founders and market potential.

“...Our vision is to become the leading global social platform and marketplace for fitness coaching, and the confidence shown by Surge in this vision is a shot in the arm for Fittr," said founder Jitendra Chouksey.

Fittr provides free access to diet and training tools, over 5,000 healthy recipes, live fitness sessions with experts, Q&A with coaches, and connects users to a community of fitness experts and enthusiasts. Users can get personalized nutrition and exercise plans to reach their health and fitness goals by paying a small premium. The customised plans are provided by one of Fittr’s 200 certified coaches. Subscribers get consultation call with the coach, as well as weekly check-ups on their progress via the app.

So far, the start-up claims to have transformed over 100,000 people and 30% of their user base is global, spread across the US, UK, Australia, UAE and Canada. The central philosophy underpinning Fittr is to empower the end-user to transform and inspire others to get fit, said co-founder Sonal Singh.

