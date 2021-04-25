Five days in the office? For these startups, the future of work is old school
- Outliers are prioritizing in-person work as Microsoft, Google and others experiment with hybrid arrangements post-pandemic
For a tech guy, Mike de Vere, chief executive of fintech software startup Zest AI, has a contrarian return-to-work plan for his 100 employees: he wants them in the office full time.
Mr. de Vere said having employees together in the Burbank, Calif., headquarters improves communication, builds trust and allows for them to absorb knowledge from more experienced colleagues.
