Amid the ongoing situation when the world is fighting with the covid-19 pandemic, fintech platforms are providing cashless transaction with the help of e-wallets.

The fintech sector is revolutionizing through the digital medium to provide cashless transactions. Mobile wallet has been surpassing credit card usage and is slowly beginning to replace the traditional payment methods.

Mobile wallet is a virtual mobile-based wallet where one can store cash for making mobile, online or offline payments. Wallets are growing rapidly as they help in increasing the speed of transaction, especially for ecommerce companies and all ecommerce marketplaces have integrated with such mobile wallets too. With the launch of UPI it has become even more easier, as the the transfer happens directly from the bank account rather than from a wallet.

In previous time, all financial tasks were completed through paperwork only as paper-based medium was considered to be the safest. But with the development of technology, internet has emerged as the preferred platform for financial transactions. Tech-focused startups and similar new market entrants are disrupting the way in which the financial services industry conducts its operations.

Here are some of the top five fin-tech startups to watch out in 2021:

GalaxyCard

GalaxyCard provides one of the fastest lending solutions in India through its exclusive and instantly approved E- credit cards. With the experience of over 9 years in the IT industry, Amit Kumar founded GalaxyCard in 2018 to help people come out of social guilt of borrowing money from their friends and family. Incepted in 2018, the company has acquired a huge customer base from more than 600 towns across the country. The digital credit card can instantly be made available within 3 minutes and benefits the customers with no annual, joining, or interest charges. It can be used to shop online as well as to make all kinds of payments including utility bills, phone recharge, and even paying for roadside stalls.

smallcase

smallcase is a fintech company building a trusted financial ecosystem together with investors, advisors, brokers, and other market participants. From individual investors to big AMCs, our products are used every day across India's capital markets. Bengaluru-based smallcase Technologies is paving the way for modern investors allowing them to choose from professionally tailored baskets of stocks that reflect an investing idea or strategy. Currently, seven brokers have a collaboration with the company and are offering this platform.

MoneyTap

MoneyTap is India’s first app-based credit line. Offered in partnership with leading banks, it is not just a personal loan, not just a credit card, but a personal credit line. In simple words, MoneyTap is catering to the credit needs of middle-class customers in India. Present in 40+ cities, we are providing small-medium cash loans, quick credit on mobile, affordable interest rates, and flexible EMIs. Founded by a passionate pack of IIT/ISB alumni, MoneyTap aims to make credit accessible to the millions of Indians, who have a hard time getting credit when they need it. For most of us, applying for a personal loan is a cumbersome process. Those who have credit cards, end up paying high interest on credit card loans.

Zeta

Zeta is a fintech company, co-founded by entrepreneurs Bhavin Turakhia and Ramki Gaddipati in 2015. The company offers a full-stack, cloud-native API-ready core banking and transaction processing platform for the issuance of credit, debit, and prepaid products that enable legacy banks to launch modern retail and corporate fintech products. Led by the vision to make payments invisible and seamless, Zeta has built a modern stack for Financial Institutions (FIs) for debit, credit, prepaid, loans, authentication, and Fraud and Risk Management (FRM).

Mswipe

Mswipe provides software solutions and payment devices to merchants. Its head office is in Mumbai. Mswipe works with all kinds of bank accounts; hence, merchants don’t have to open a new account for their devices. The company has many popular clients and serves more than 25,000 merchants across India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via