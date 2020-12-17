Five fin-tech startups to watch out in 2021

GalaxyCard provides one of the fastest lending solutions in India through its exclusive and instantly approved E- credit cards. With the experience of over 9 years in the IT industry, Amit Kumar founded GalaxyCard in 2018 to help people come out of social guilt of borrowing money from their friends and family. Incepted in 2018, the company has acquired a huge customer base from more than 600 towns across the country. The digital credit card can instantly be made available within 3 minutes and benefits the customers with no annual, joining, or interest charges. It can be used to shop online as well as to make all kinds of payments including utility bills, phone recharge, and even paying for roadside stalls.