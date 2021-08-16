MUMBAI : Fixcraft, a full stack cloud-garage car servicing startup on Monday has announced aggressive hiring plans to be executed in the current fiscal itself. The brand is planning to double its manpower by the end of fiscal 2021.

As the economy recovers, the hiring plans by start-ups are adding cheer to the market, bringing in employment opportunities for the talented professionals. It currently boasts manpower of 50 employees and is looking forward to cross the mark of 100.

The hiring will majorly be for mid-level and senior level post across departments including - Operation, HR, Marketing and Finance etc. Fixcraft will be hiring for various locations in Gurgaon, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

“We are overwhelmed with the response received for the services. People have become more inclined towards personal vehicle care and services like ours is providing them with the right solution for affordable price. Following the rising demand we are planning aggressive expansion across cities, and to support the same we need refined talent too," said Mr. Vivek Sharma, Founder, and CEO, Fixcraft.

Fixcraft recently raised $ 1 million in Pre-Series A from an array of reputed angel investors. The brand had disclosed its plans to exhaust funds in building the team and expanding company’s strength in addition to widening its footprint in target states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The brand has already provided services to 3500 customers till date and plans to double the number by the end of the financial year 2021-22.

Founded in October 2018 by Vivek Sharma Founder and CEO, Abhishek Goyal Co-founder, COO, and Inderjeet Rao, Co-founder, CTO, has leveraged technology to implement standard systems and processes with best-in-class tools and equipment to ensure the highest quality of car repair work. Unlike an aggregator, Fixcraft owns the customer journey end to end along with the execution of the repair work. The brand offers industry-first - tech-enabled insurance claim management systems.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.