Mumbai: Bengaluru-based startup FlashPrep has raised $500K in a Pre-Seed Round led by Venture Highway. The funding round also witnessed additional participation from Better Capital, First Cheque, and a few Angel Investors.

The startup plans to utilize the fresh funds to strengthen and amplify the company's user base and expand product offerings.

Dhiresh Nagwani, co-founder and CEO, FlashPrep said, “Competitive exam prep is a productivity problem, which leans the preparation more towards strategy and efficiency. At FlashPrep, we believe in building a companion app for subject mastery and providing access to quality content for aspirants across tiers. The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights, diversify our product offering and strengthen our user base."

Founded by Dhiresh Nagwani (CEO) and Ashwini Dhekane (CTO), both IIT Kanpur alumni, FlashPrep enables learners to make quantifiable progress during their test preparation journey in short (5-15 minute) study sessions. It is a collection of best-in-class study tools which enable students to practice, identify weaknesses, benchmark and master subjects they are studying, leading to better learning outcomes.

Post their establishment in October 2020, FlashPrep launched the first version of the platform on Android and iOS in April 2021 and has tracked 30,000 downloads as of date. The app has become a sleeper hit among NEET and UPSC aspirants, having 15,000 active monthly users.

Venture Highway has a deep Silicon Valley connection through its founders and investors and was started as a passion for giving back to the startup ecosystem in India. Venture Highway was founded by Samir Sood and is advised by Silicon Valley-based Neeraj Arora, founding anchor LP of Venture Highway and former global business head, WhatsApp.

