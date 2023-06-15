Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India, says Walmart CFO1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Executives of the retail giant have earlier signalled the two businesses as key drivers in meeting its target of doubling the gross merchandise volume it sells in foreign markets to $200 billion in five years.
Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India led by strong growth, believes Walmart's chief financial officer John David Rainey, Reuters reported.
